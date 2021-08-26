We're starting a very necessary conversation about money, and we need your help.

Money. It's the big awkward elephant in a whole bunch of rooms.

We cringe talking about it in job interviews, during brunch with pals, in very necessary conversations with your partner about the ✨future✨.

But... why? Well, we have a theory:

Everyone feels funny about money, because no one knows where they stand.

Against their colleagues, their friends, their family, the average Australian. And that unknown brings with it a whole dollop of insecurity and confusion.

So, how about we clear that up? ASAP.

Quick! Watch 4 money hacks that don't involve sacrificing your daily coffee.



Video via Mamamia.

To paint a proper picture of finances in 2021, we've put together a survey (sexy, we know), featuring a whole bunch of brilliant questions - from how much we're spending on clothes a month all the way to how much people are really getting paid in a pandemic.