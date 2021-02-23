What My Salary Gets Me: A 46-year-old marketing expert and mum of 3 from the bush.

I do my weekly shop, or at least I try to do it all at once - ($400). I heat some hot chips from Mulwala FoodWorks on the Lake Mulwala foreshore ($50) – oh the serenity before unpacking the food and fighting off the kids.

I walk around the local foreshore. One of the perks of living in rural Australia.

Dinner is a traditional roast lamb dinner and the family spend the night playing a board game, catching up on homework and some Netflix.

Daily total: $450.

Monday – Day Two

Up early, at the desk for an hour or so before I need to wake the grumbling teenagers for work and school.

It’s time to make school lunches or fruit salad for the rest and get driven to school by the L Plater. Everyone survived.

Walk with my bestie Christine and her terribly noisy but excited little dog who barks at everything. After a walk, I clearly deserve a green tea so stop at a local cafe ($5), then stop at the bakery for fresh bread and rolls for the day ($20).

In the office by 10am – meeting with my business partner in Spend With Us Buy From a Bush Business Marketplace. I round the day out with some Zoom client calls. I’ve been working in a home office before it was cool.

I pick up my daughter from her after-school job in Yarrawonga and home to cook dinner. We have spaghetti and meatballs with a side salad. I answer final emails, bath and bed (and yes, a bath – love my baths! Add in a sneaky bath bomb).

Daily total: $25.

Tuesday – Day Three

Same start, office, breakfast, walk with Christine – but a short walk this morning, home into the office for a 10am call with my email marketing mastermind students via Zoom for two hours. I have 21 students on this call. We are talking about email marketing platforms.

Back to town for a lunchtime meeting with the local Shire, splashing out and head to a nice cafe for lunch. Delicious sweet chilli chicken focaccia, hedgehog slice (it doesn’t count if you’re supporting local businesses right?) and drink ($35).

I have four client business meetings today which stretch for the entire day including being in the car on the way to pick my daughter up from school. My daughter is finishing Year 12 and this afternoon she has a driving lesson ($80).