The humble box dye is back but there are 8 things you should know before using one.

This post was originally published on March 25, 2020. It was updated on July 28, 2020.

When it comes to dyeing your hair, nothing beats having it done by a professional. But right now, for some people, it’s not an option.

As a result of social distancing and self-isolation measures put in place by the Australian Government to slow down the spread of COVID-19, some people are quarantining in their homes. In metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire in Victoria, you can only leave your home for four reasons: shopping for food and supplies, care and caregiving, exercise, and study and work, if you can’t do it from home.

For small business owners and sole traders who provide us with luxuries like cutting and colouring our hair, it’s a devastating but necessary blow. It also means people will be looking to learn how to do small things like shaping eyebrows, removing shellac or SNS manicures and covering regrowth at home until it’s safe to book in an appointment at your favourite salon or clinic.

In the bigger picture of what our new ‘normal’ looks like, grown out roots and grey hairs don’t matter. But it’s also OK if they matter to you and you’d like to do something about them at home. The answer? The humble box dye.

At-home hair colouring products you can buy at the supermarket and chemist are affordable, accessible and get the job done. They’re also easy to get wrong. If you’re thinking about dyeing your hair at home with a box dye product, here are eight things to consider before going to town on your hair.

What is home hair dye great for?

There will always be different opinions on box dyes depending on who you ask. Generally speaking, if you aren’t able to get to a salon or need a cost-effective option, box dyes work for:

Brunettes or those with a darker colour.

Root touch ups and covering greys.

Dyeing hair darker.

What is home hair dye not so great for?

Hhere’s what box dye and any at-home hair colouring products aren’t great for:

Dyeing hair lighter or bleaching.

Those with blonde or red hair.

Maintaining a complex, custom-designed colour.

Doing highlights, balayage or anything more than touching up regrowth.

At-home hair colouring can be unpredictable. If you’re not confident doing it yourself, less risky options include root spray products for covering greys and toning shampoos specifically designed to maintain blondes or complex custom colours at home.