"I needed more filler to feel like myself." For 4 years, I was addicted to Botox and lip filler.

I understand how lucky I was to have all this at my fingertips, and there was much, much more to the role as well: free holidays, high-end hairdressing, discounts and free clothes from the best stores on the High Street, and even cosmetic surgery.

I had it all for about five years. It was the ultimate dream for a 20-something woman - but minus a decent salary. I had no complaints, though, as everything I wanted at the time, I could get for free.

While I understand how women with more disposable incomes can factor the cost of fillers into their budgets, I personally couldn't justify it on a casual reporter's salary with London rent to pay.

I relied on clinic freebies to maintain my now unshakeable habit, and it was becoming worrying. Would I compromise my integrity as a journalist for a top-up?

Luckily, while in London I didn't have to. I was an established name in beauty journalism known by PR companies across the city, with clout as unshakeable as my filler habit.

When I moved to Australia, I ended up paying for filler and it conflicted with the way I saw myself. I really couldn't afford it - or at least, I didn't want to be factoring expensive fillers into my budget. It felt frivolous and silly. I was in such a haze of obsession and habit, though, that I couldn't imagine not going for regular filler or accepting myself in the mirror without it - even though I knew I was perfectly happy with my lips before I ever got it done.

A few months after I paid for that filler treatment in Sydney, four years after first getting hooked, I met my other half on a farm in Bundaberg.

We were both UK travellers embarking on farm work for our second working holiday visa. He's a simple kind of guy who is against fillers and Botox.

I personally didn't like his black and white, negative opinion because I enjoyed my treatments and felt I should be allowed to get them done.

Andrew wasn't about to change his mind, though, so on a visit home, I snuck back to my favourite clinic for free lip filler and Botox away from his judgement.

Profoundly, the effect this had on me was minor compared to before. It didn't give me a massive rush of joy and satisfaction like it had in the past.

It was soon after that when I realised I was over my habit; I was over the mental reliance, the hit of endorphins and boosted self-confidence that filler once gave me. It just didn't do it for me anymore.

While I liked the look of my fillers this time around, I didn't necessarily prefer it to my natural lips. Something within me had shifted. I guess I just thought I was good enough as I was. It's not that I stopped having have days of low self-esteem, it's just, now I made myself feel better with some self-care, eating well, exercise, putting a bit of makeup on or doing my hair.