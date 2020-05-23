If you were a teen in the 00s, here are 19 horrific things you definitely wore.

Warning: This post contains images of horrific fashion items you definitely wore in the 2000s. Some readers may find them disturbing.

Hello and welcome to the noughties fashion recap of your teenage nightmares.

Today, we’re here to remember the particularly heinous clothes, shoes and accessories that filtered down from celeb red carpets and made us feel like the coolest, flyest, hottest human beings on the planet.

Regardless of where you grew up or what school you went to in the 2000s, everyone’s teenage years were defined by a few key trends or clothes/accessories that you simply had to own or you would become a social pariah. It was that dramatic.

Maybe you wore them on casual days in Year 10. Or on the floor of the club on your 19th birthday. And maybe, just maybe, you’ve still got something on this list tucked away in your wardrobe.

Keep scrolling for the 19 2000s fashion trends you 100 per cent wore, because we could all do with a laugh.

1. Capri jeans.