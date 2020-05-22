Sarah Michelle Gellar first met Freddie Prinze Jnr on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997.

She was 19 and he was 21.

The actors played friends in the horror film but didn’t start dating until 2000.

“We were friends for two years before we ever went out on a date. She knew what kind of guy I was, what my morals were, what my priorities were, and vice versa. We already knew all the faults about the other person,” Freddie told E! News.

They got to know each other driving to set (because Sarah didn’t have a licence) and their first actual date was an accident.

“We were supposed to have dinner with a friend of ours, but she didn’t make her plane, so we went anyway,” Sarah told Us Weekly years later.

As their relationship kicked up a gear, so did their careers and pretty soon they were the ‘It Couple’ in Hollywood. They played Fred and Daphne alongside each other in Scooby Doo in the early 2000s, and Sarah starred in the insanely popular Buffy the Vampire Slayer which ran from 1997 to 2003. Freddie went on to star in his own sitcom Freddie in 2005.

The couple got engaged in 2001 – a year after they officially started dating – and married one year after that.

Their wedding was held on a beach in Mexico on September 1, 2002, with 60 guests and a four day itinerary. It rained on the day, so they ended up having to move the ceremony indoors.