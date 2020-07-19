When Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake ended their three-year relationship in 2002, it took the world by surprise.
They were the undisputed King and Queen of pop music who seemed like the perfect match. She, America’s singing sweetheart; he, the frontman of the popular boy band NSYNC.
But behind their individual successes and their iconic double-denim red carpet look that’s cemented in pop culture history, their relationship wasn’t so picture perfect.
WATCH: Here are a bunch of famous people we absolutely forgot dated! Post continues after video.
Eighteen years on, Britney and Justin have reconnected on Instagram. Reconnected is a very loose term to describe what’s happened here.
In April this year, the ‘Baby One More Time’ singer shared a video of herself doing a TikTok dance to her ex’s 2018 song ‘Filthy’.
“This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you’re supposed to do these days. As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored,” Britney, now 38, captioned the video.
“PS I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT!”
View this post on Instagram
This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you’re supposed to do these days ????????????????!!!!! As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored ????. PS I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT ✨ !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD ???? !!!!!!
Top Comments
'There have always been rumours Britney had an affair with choreographer Wade Robson, but neither have ever spoken about it publicly.'
No, but everybody else has confirmed it. Which makes the slimeball Robson a cad as well as a bald-faced liar. His time will come. Soon.