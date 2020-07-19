The song had a sadder tone to Justin's, with lyrics referring to her still needing someone and a disturbing film clip.

And in 2006, Justin's song 'What Goes Around … Comes Around' was also allegedly about Britney.

It was... a lot. The song's video was a spectacle starring Scarlett Johansson. And get a load of these lyrics.

Now girl, I remember everything that you claimed

You said that you were moving on now

And maybe I should do the same

Funny thing about that is

I was ready to give you my name

Thought it was me and you, babe

And now, it's all just a shame

And I guess I was wrong

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake - their lives now.

After their breakup, Britney's success continued until her highly-publicised 2007 breakdown. In 2003, she kissed Madonna in the infamous VMAs performance. In 2004, Britney decided to marry Jason Alexander, one of her childhood friends. The couple got hitched at The Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. Just 55 hours later, Britney got their nuptials annulled.

In 2004, after her relationship with Jason ended, Britney started dating Kevin Federline, who was one of her backup dancers. They got engaged within two months and then married within the year. Their relationship was chronicled in the reality show Britney & Kevin: Chaotic. The couple had two children together and divorced two years later.

2007 was the year Britney shaved her head and became a viral meme - “If Britney can make it through 2007, then I can make it through today.”

“I was going through so much artificial stuff with my kids and Kevin at the time. He’d just left me and I was devastated,” she told MTV in an interview for the 2008 documentary For the Record.

“People thought that it was me going crazy and stuff like that, but people shave their heads all the time. I was going through a lot, but it was just kind of like me going through a little bit of rebellion, or feeling free, or shedding stuff that had happened, you know?”

Britney eventually lost custody of her children and was hospitalised in a psychiatric ward, where she was held for observation. A judge awarded her father control of Britney's personal and financial affairs. The conservatorship is still in place today.

Britney went on to make a career comeback, going back on tour and taking up a successful Las Vegas residency.