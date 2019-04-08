There are now dozens of hot cross bun flavours and we've got no one to blame but ourselves.

Easter is almost upon us and hot cross buns are having their moment.

Only this year, they’re barely recognisable. So far we’ve seen fruitless buns, mini buns, chocolate and apple cinnamon flavoured ones.

Then came even fancier flavours: white chocolate and raspberry, banana and caramel, even… sticky date and butterscotch.

They aren’t… hot cross buns anymore, are they? They’re just cakes with crosses on them.

Trouble is though, if you were born between 1981 and 1996, you’ve got no one to blame but yourselves.

Yep. According to Coles, it’s all millennials’ faults.

“The introduction of new flavours to Coles Hot Cross Bun range is largely inspired by millennials who love traditional products that have a modern-day twist, but maintain that nostalgic pull,” they told Mamamia in a statement.

“We have had Apple and Cinnamon Hot Cross Buns in our range for years and this year decided to extend the non-traditional offering this year to give our customers a little extra enjoyment,” the statement continued.