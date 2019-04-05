Nothing makes us Aussies happier than a long weekend.

Long sleep-ins? Yes please.

Long days at the beach even if the weather’s starting to cool down a bit? We’ll take it.

Long lunches where you forget the time and how much you ate and really don’t care because you’re living your best life? GIMME.

The Easter long weekend has snuck up on us (Good Friday is April 19) and now it’s our job to make the most of it. For me, it’s all about the three Fs: Family, Friends and Food. Food is the one thing that makes both my family and friends happy – we bond over it.

Choosing the right place for an Easter lunch or dinner is a must because there’s nothing worse than staring at someone else’s Instagram wishing you were tucking into those chocolate-drizzled waffles the size of your head. A real feed is always better than an Insta-feed.

Here are some options that will make you the person with the best Easter feast, whether it’s a seafood buffet for Good Friday or an Easter Sunday roast done the five-star way. All of these restaurants are at Sydney’s The Star:

Great for: Families and the sweet toothed.

Buffets get me, and I get buffets. It's that feeling of fitting your plate with everything you can and judging how many repeat visits you'll make to the seafood (likely), the hot food (also likely), and the dessert station (most definitely). Harvest Buffet is the place to do it for two reasons: there's a premium seafood buffet running from Good Friday to Easter Sunday, and April is Chocolate Month so the desserts are next level.

That means Nutella crepes, chocolate waffles, spiced banana and milk chocolate glass shots, a hazelnut chocolate mousse bar, black forest gateaux and Easter eggs (handed out by a giant Easter bunny, because why not?).