'My honeymoon made people feel terrified. Here's why.'

Yes, hello, it's me! I'm back! Did you miss me? (Just nod.)

In case you've had your AirPods in or something, I've been away on my honeymoon in the US – and you guys, it was the best honeymoon I've ever had. We ate all the food. Downed all the drinks. Had all the laughs. And (apparently) controversially... did it all without planning a thing.

SHOCK!

No Excel spreadsheets, no flights, no accommodation, just... planned it as we went. In fact, after spending a few days in New York we flipped a coin to decide on our next destination.

The great flip of 2023.