'My travel prep beauty routine can sometimes be just as expensive as the holiday itself.'

In the golden age of using social media to brag about your vacation, the stakes feel high for some.

In reality, our posts and the thoughts behind them are quite meticulous. But it comes at a cost. A literal cost.

These days people are shelling out the big bucks in preparation for their holiday even before they've stepped foot on the plane. It's all about making sure you look and feel your best while vacationing. Hundreds (if not thousands) of dollars are being spent to pluck, wax, trim and polish every surface on the human body to make sure one is camera-ready at any moment.

And then there's the matter of your holiday wardrobe.

If you think it's totally outrageous to place such importance on priming your mind, body, soul and wardrobe just to take some nice pictures on holidays - fair.

But feeling fabulous while on holiday is something lots of us enjoy, including myself.

Over on TikTok Katherine Denton has gone somewhat viral after posting her travel prep for her six-week jaunt in Europe. Among her prep was getting Botox, picking up new luggage, arm waxing, some new wardrobe items which she gets tailored, a facial, a haircut, laser on her legs, eyebrow tinting and topped off with a mani/pedi.