From DIY kitchens to luxe laundries: 33 women share how they revamped their home in lockdown.

For the past few months, many of us have spent countless hours confined to our homes.

From work to social gatherings to schooling, the COVID-19 pandemic meant that many aspects of our lives were moved into our homes.

Along the way, many of us have picked up new and unexpected hobbies throughout self-isolation.

We saw the rise of virtual book clubs, a return of knitting, and of course, homemade sourdough.

But perhaps the most popular hobby of all in lockdown was home renovation.

While toilet paper and pasta were just some of the items stripped from supermarket shelves, the homewares shelves in stores like Kmart, Bunnings, and IKEA were also left bare.

Yep, pretty much everyone had the exact same idea.

Now, as restrictions across Australia start to ease, we decided to take a look at some of the ways women have revamped or renovated their homes in lockdown.

From DIY kitchens to pervy organisational hacks, here’s how 33 women have revamped their homes.

Shanleigh

“This is my brother’s first home. For his birthday, we revamped his bedroom as a surprise (he works FIFO so we could sneak in). It was difficult to do as the family had to go to his house in stages to build furniture, paint and decorate because we couldn’t be all together due to isolation rules. Needless to say, he loved it!”