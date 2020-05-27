From tea to a tie-dye kit: 15 women share the isolation purchase that changed their lives.

While the last few months of isolation have felt like a bit of a blur, there seem to be three main things people have been doing to keep themselves entertained; baking banana bread, shamelessly binge-watching TV shows and of course, online shopping.

From beauty products to homewares and clothes we’ll (eventually) wear to work, many of us have been treating ourselves to life’s little luxuries. And while some are arguably compulsive buys (my ridiculous number of tiny fake plants springs to mind), some have seriously changed our lives while in lockdown.

And we’re not the only ones who think so.

Over the weekend, American producer and entrepreneur, Franklin Leonard asked his followers what their favourite lockdown purchase was which has unexpectedly improved their lives.

Has anyone made any lockdown purchases that have radically improved your quality of life unexpectedly? — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) May 24, 2020

And of course, the people of Twitter delivered. The responses ranged from things like plants to pets and patio furniture.

So we decided to ask the Mamamia community what isolation purchases they’ve bought which have made their lives that little bit better.

Here’s what they had to say.

Doona cover from Sheet Society.

“I got a new doona cover from Sheet Society and it’s so cosy and I’m so happy,” says Lucy.