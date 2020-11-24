A Schitt's Creek favourite and a death: What the cast of Home Alone are doing now.

It’s officially the countdown to Christmas and we all know what that means.

It’s time to watch Home Alone.

While we’re still a little confused about Kevin McCallister being left home alone while his family flew overseas without him, the film is incredibly iconic.

And it’s been part of our holiday season for 30 years.

Yep, that's three decades.

Since it’s been a really long time since we were first introduced to the McCallister family, we thought we’d see what the McCallister clan are up to now.

Here’s what we discovered:

Macaulay Culkin (Kevin McCallister)

Image: IMDb/Getty.

Macaulay Culkin was just 10 years old when he rose to fame as Kevin McCallister when Home Alone was released in 1990.