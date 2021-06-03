My Birth Story: 'My rare condition nearly killed us both.'

Birth: there's nothing quite like it, and it's clear no two birth stories are the same. Which is why we're asking everyday women and some of our favourite celebrity mums to share theirs, in Mamamia's My Birth Story series.

This week we profile Amy Tippett from the Central Coast, who is mum to 21-month-old Mia.

Amy and husband Brad met through mutual friends when they were just 18 years old.

Seven years later, before trying to start a family, they decided on a big trip to the US. As luck would have it, they conceived their daughter in Las Vegas.

“We were absolutely delighted with our little miracle ‘Vegas baby’,” Amy said.

“The first trimester went by with just the normal bouts of morning sickness and tiredness, but at 22 weeks I knew something was seriously wrong.”

Suffering with extreme stomach pains, nausea and vomiting, Amy did the sensible thing and called in sick to work. She then tried to get an appointment with a midwife but was told to ring back in a week’s time.

“I literally couldn’t eat or hold anything down and I could barely move. They thought it was likely just bad morning sickness, so I just had to stay home.

“After a week of not getting any better, I made an appointment with my GP as I knew I would need a certificate to remain off work. After the GP checked my blood pressure she sent me straight to the emergency department at Wyong hospital for further tests.”

After three hours in the waiting room, Amy was told she had a very rare condition called HELLP syndrome, a disorder of the liver or blood that can be fatal if left untreated. It is usually associated with pre-eclampsia.