"I was scared and alone": At 34 weeks pregnant, Eilish was told her baby was no longer safe.

The next day when the doctors came to assess Eilish, they told her that her blood pressure was still high and needed monitoring. She was also told she wouldn’t be going home until after the birth.

“It was a confusing time as every doctor or midwife who came to see me said something different! One would say that they just needed to get me past 34 weeks, but another would say they wanted to keep me here until my due date.

“There were no straight answers and the communication was inconsistent. Because of the pandemic I couldn’t have visitors other than my husband and mother-in-law Vicki, so that was difficult too.”

An ultrasound technician was the first person to tell Eilish she had pre-eclampsia.

“It felt inappropriate that my official diagnosis came from her and my heart sank as I knew that was not good news.

“At home I hadn’t even packed my hospital bag, I hadn’t finished my baby’s room or washed all of her clothes. I couldn’t believe this was happening.”

At 34 weeks and four days, and after another scan and check-up, the medical team decided it was no longer safe for Eilish to remain pregnant.

“The placenta was suffering, so the doctor told me I would be induced that night. She told me I should have the Foley balloon catheter inserted, which terrified me but I didn’t feel like I had a choice.”

At 6pm Brandon and his mum arrived, and the three were transferred to the birthing suite. At 11pm the doctor on the night shift came around to start the induction and explain what was going to happen next.

“I voiced my concern about the balloon method as the doctor assumed I had chosen it. Thankfully, she told me I could go with the gel instead, which I was much more comfortable with.”

After the gel was applied, Eilish was told to try and get some sleep. Early the next morning she was hooked up to a hormone drip and almost immediately the contractions began.

“After about four hours of labour, the baby’s heart rate dropped. They tried adjusting the flow of the drip to help, but it soon became apparent from just watching my doctor and midwife interact that I would need a c-section.”

“I remember being asked to sign permission forms for theatre as my contractions were getting closer together - it was all happening so fast. They topped up my epidural before starting the surgery and promised me that in a few minutes I would be numb. There was one midwife with the voice of an angel who, in the midst of the chaos and terror, was trying to keep me calm.”

The obstetrician explained to Eilish what was about to happen and that it should just feel like a ‘washing up’ sensation in her abdomen, but after only a few minutes, Eilish felt intense pain.

“I felt this shooting pain from my pelvic bone all down my legs and I screamed out the word ‘pain’ as I had been told to do. A doctor placed a mask over my face for the general anaesthetic and I remember breathing fast and hard thinking that the sooner I pass out, the sooner I can meet my little one.”