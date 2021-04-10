My Birth Story: “I grieved twice for my baby before she was born at just 26 weeks.”

Birth: there's nothing quite like it, and it's clear no two birth stories are the same. Which is why we're asking everyday women and some of our favourite celebrity mums to share theirs, in Mamamia's My Birth Story series.

This week we profile Tasmanian teacher Sarah Clark who is mum to nine-year-old Emma and five-year-old ‘micro-preemie’, Tess.

This post deals with miscarriage and may be triggering for some readers.

After a relatively straightforward pregnancy and vaginal birth for daughter Emma in 2011, Sarah and her husband Tim imagined the same would happen with baby number two.

“It took us a little while to fall pregnant with Emma, so we weren’t worried initially, but after a couple of years trying and a miscarriage, we thought we might need some fertility help,” Sarah said.

“We went through two years of IVF before receiving the good news that I was pregnant via a phone call while on holidays!”

The couple’s jubilation was brief after Sarah began bleeding while still away from home.

“We essentially grieved the loss, as the experience was so similar to my previous miscarriage. It was a huge and wonderful surprise two weeks later when the clinic told me I was still pregnant and that my baby had a heartbeat!”

Sarah was told to rest as much as she could, which as a teacher and mum to a busy three-year-old, was a challenge.

Sarah and her kids. Image: Supplied.