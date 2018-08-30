BOOK EXTRACT: Chapter One of How To Be Perfect by Holly Wainwright.

How To Be Perfect is Mamamia’s Holly Wainwright’s second novel, and a sequel to last year’s The Mummy Bloggers. The Mummy Bloggers followed three women writing about their lives online, and ended with one of them, Elle Campbell, humiliated and exposed as a fraud for faking her own husband’s cancer, running away from her life, and vowing to re-emerge, stronger than ever…

CHAPTER 1

FRANCES

Frances had been aiming for an Elle Campbell kind of morning but, frankly, things had turned to shit. So far, her day bore very little resemblance to Elle’s latest blog.

Good morning, Goddesses. Let’s begin where everything does—with the purest possible start to your day. Here’s what works for me. I wake with the sun. Strangely enough, so does Alma. This tiny old soul seems to know when the world is ready for her. She starts the day with stretches. It’s as if every morning she remembers she has arms and she throws them over her head in delight. And now, so do I. The light on Gurva farm is at its most dazzling at dawn, so after I mimic baby’s stretches she and I head out onto the deck to watch the sun roll towards us up the hill. Then I lay her down on her pure wool rug while I do 15 minutes of my mindful Elle-ness Moves™. Alma is always so peaceful watching me—she just lies there, cooing and giggling. Then, me and my little shadow head to the kitchen. I throw back a shot-glass of bee pollen dissolved in warm, filtered water. Then I whizz up a Pure Start smoothie™—activated tree nuts blended in (filtered) organic coconut water with kale, organic blueberries, lady-finger bananas from the farm’s plantation, psyllium, a teaspoon of raw cacao nibs, a sprinkle of gold-leaf powder (for that inner glow), a dash of milk thistle and a twist of bush-lime leaf. I blend it thoroughly in my new Nutrimullet, which we had modified to run silently so it doesn’t break into the peaceful early-morning energy of the farm, or disturb BB’s meditation practice (gosh, he can be a grumpy bear without his morning med!). I whizz it for 90 seconds until it’s ready to pop into my bamboo tumbler and be sipped through my copper straw, while I nurse Alma and quietly set my intention for the day. Today’s intention: Forgive those who have caused me pain. Wishing you a beautiful, pure start, too. It really is the secret to moving through your day in a state of productive grace. E xxxxx PS: If that sounds like a lot for breakfast, you’ll be relieved to know that I sip it slowly throughout the morning, loosening it with a gentle shake and a splash more coconut water. xx

If Frances was being honest, that didn’t sound like a lot for breakfast.

As she re-read Elle’s smoothie recipe, Frances was standing in front of the blender with baby Denny squalling on one hip, her phone in her other hand. She only had half the ingredients, and she’d still spent eighty-nine dollars at the health-food shop.

‘Good job I’ll be back at work soon, right, Den?’ she said. ‘Although I don’t think this is quite what your dad has in mind.’

Frances put the phone down to scrape out the last of the psyllium—whatever the hell that was—from the tub with a plastic baby spoon, the only clean, dry implement she could find, one-handed, at this very moment. And it had to be this very moment, because she was so hungry she wasn’t sure she could stay upright for as long as it was going to take for her very non-silent blender to chop through all this stuff.

‘Shhhhh, Denny, shhhhh . . .’ Frances gave him the plastic spoon to gum on as she tried to slice a supermarket banana with a butter knife. ‘What’s the matter with you, anyway? You just had a feed . . .’

Frances’s morning wasn’t as pure as she’d hoped. Denny had woken at five, which wasn’t unusual, and he seemed even more ‘unsettled’ than yesterday. He hadn’t let her put him down for three hours now.

Tipping the remains of the tub into her cracked old blender and muttering under her breath, Frances wondered whether it qualified as a ‘pure start’ if you’d been cursing solidly since you woke up.