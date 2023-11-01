Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and an (alleged) tale of vehicular manslaughter.

Harry Styles is a man of many talents, but nobody is perfect. Everyone has their flaws. For example, Styles can't... act, or, more importantly for this particular story, drive.

On October 27, Taylor Swift released 1989 (Taylor's Version), the re-recorded version of her 2014 album 1989 and the fourth release on her mission to reclaim ownership of her first six albums.

There are a few key takeaways: the album is a pop classic featuring banger after banger after banger, situationships are ROUGH, and Harry Styles – with whom she was in the aforementioned situationship – is a terrible, terrible driver.

That's funny enough on its own, I reckon. But the insistence that he can't drive has been so... strong, that it has even spawned a long-standing conspiracy theory involving a snowmobile and... the pair of them covering up an accidental death.

In December 2012, Swift and Styles went on a skiing holiday in Utah with another famous young couple at the time, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. Most details from the trip were kept extremely private considering the truly chaotic public interest, but just days before the new year images of Styles with a chin injury emerged.

He had, we would later learn via lyric, received 20 stitches following a snowmobile accident where Swift was also present. In the decade since, the story has been... scrutinised and uh... morphed, into a completely batsh*t but genuinely entertaining theory that Styles and Swift were involved in a secret vehicular manslaughter incident, which they covered up and then documented in their music.

Unhinged? Absolutely. But funny? You have to admit, it really is.