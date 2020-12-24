All the details you may have missed in Harry and Meghan's 2020 Christmas card.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their 2020 Christmas card ahead of their first family Christmas in the United States, in their new home in Montecito, California.

The card - which is an illustration based on a photo of Meghan, Harry, Archie and their two pups, Pula and Guy - was released by the animal welfare charity Mayhew on Thursday.

And we can't help but notice 19-month-old Archie looking like the spitting image of his father, right down to his red hair.

Watch: Here's what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looked like as babies until now. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

"Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," the card reads.

"The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess’s mother," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said.

The spokesperson also revealed some cute details about the scene and its sentimental value to the family.

"The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays," the representative shared.

The image reveals a look at Archie's playhouse, complete with blue shutters and awning.