6 tiny details we all missed in Meghan, Harry and baby Archie's birthday video.

In wonderful news, Prince Archie, son of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has turned one.

Yes, it does seem like he was only just born yesterday, but it’s true.

To celebrate the occasion, the non-royal royal family shared a video of Meghan reading a book to Archie called Duck! Rabbit!.

WATCH: Harry & Meghan: From Birth To Now. Post continues after video.

The video was posted on the Save The Children UK Instagram account, to raise awareness and urgent funds for the charity’s coronavirus appeal. It also happens to be very, very cute.

It’s the first time we’ve seen baby Archie since his parents left the royal family for a new life in North America, and there’s a lot to unpack.

Here’s six things you missed in Meghan and baby Archie’s birthday video.