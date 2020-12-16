To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will soon add 'podcast hosts' to their ongoing list of achievements.

Earlier today, Spotify announced the couple will star in their very own podcast, Archewell Audio, which is designed "to bring forward different perspectives and voices" and stems from their shared "passion for meeting people and hearing their stories".

"What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction," the pair said in a statement.

"With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are."

A new holiday special from Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is coming soon only on Spotify ☕️ ️https://t.co/ZlFRPzLe9R — Spotify (@Spotify) December 15, 2020

In the trailer, Harry begins by asking, "Shall we start? Ladies first?"

"No, say it because I think it sounds really nice with your accent," replies Meghan.

After introducing themselves as simply 'Harry and Meghan', the Duchess of Sussex explains, "One of the things my husband and I have always talked about is our passion for meeting people and hearing their stories."

"And no matter what the story they usually offer an understanding of where someone else is coming from. And in some way, remind you of a story about yourself."