The 12 worst things you can have in your house, according to a professional cleaner.

If you are someone who is currently looking for a new place to move into, or perhaps you're renovating, there are a few key things to consider from a cleaning perspective. Namely, there are design choices in a home that are far harder to clean than others... and we have all the insider expert info you need.

For well over a decade now, Kate and Jack Croukamp have been the owner-operators of their own cleaning, carpets and pest businesses on the Gold Coast. And prior to this, the couple lived in Dubai and were first-class cabin crew supervisors for Emirates.

Having cleaned thousands of homes, they've certainly seen a thing or two when it comes to *cleanliness issues*. But what they love most about the job is this - educating people about all things cleaning (as well as pointing out a few items you may regret having in your house).

"Not everyone was taught how to clean growing up, and we also love helping to remove the stress. After 16 years, we have obviously also tried hundreds of different cleaning chemicals, some great, some not so great, some harsh, some non-tox, some cheap, some expensive. It can be a thankless job/profession, but imagine a world without cleaners," Kate tells Mamamia.