A simple hack to revive old towels, and 8 other genius cleaning tips courtesy of the internet.

Every now and then a cleaning hack comes along that makes us question our entire existence.

From strip soaking to cleaning our washing machine (yeah, apparently that’s a thing we’re meant to do), the internet is full of time-saving hacks to help us get through the dreaded weekly cleaning ritual.

And while we’ve all been spending more time at home over the last few months, people have been sharing their genius cleaning ideas online. Here are nine of the best that will change the way you clean forever.

Watch: Four cleaning hacks that will make your life so much easier. Post continues below.



Video by MMC

The household product that keeps your towels soft and fluffy.

Trying to keep our towels from going stiff and crunchy is a battle many of us have fought (and lost).

From using lots of fabric softener to tumble drying, many of the age-old tricks just don't seem to cut it.

Thankfully, one TikTok user Mama Mila (@mama_mila_), has shared a clever hack for achieving the fluffy towels of our dreams. And it's surprisingly simple.

All you need to do is add half a cup of white vinegar instead of fabric softener with your regular liquid detergent.

"The vinegar breaks down the residue from detergent, leaving towels soft and fresh," she explains in the video.

She then recommends shaking and air drying the towels naturally (controversial, we know) until they are almost dry. The towels should then be placed in the tumble dryer at the very end, to help with softness and absorbency.

"Level up your self-care routine with spa-worthy towels," she concludes the video, which has racked up over 12,000 views.

Genius.

The kitchen product that cleans your oven in three minutes.

Ovens are just one of those things that get very dirty, very quickly. But because we can shut the door to the mess inside, we tend to delay cleaning it (or is that just us?).

However, luckily for us, a mum has shared the inexpensive kitchen product (that isn’t actually designed to clean ovens) that will leave it spotless in under five minutes.