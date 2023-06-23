'My housemate and I had to find a house in a rental crisis. Here's how we pulled it off.'

I've lived out of home since I was 19 years old.

Looking back, I can’t believe my friends and I were able to find places to live in so easily. We were barely starting out in our careers and we were just as stupid as we were in high school. Well, I was at least.

Still, we found an apartment that fit all of our huge lives in it and then eventually, a gigantic share house right outside of the city with space for a cat and a dog that we loved desperately.

Watch: 5 money lessons your parents told you, that you should probably forget... Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

We stayed in that humongous house for three years until about a week ago when my best friend and I took everything we owned and moved right into the city.

Writing this story feels like an easy task now, but if this had been something I had to write a month ago — or hell, even eight days ago — I would have struggled immensely.

Because we live in the highest cost-of-living crisis our country has on record. Everything is more expensive; from the food we buy to the Uber rides we take and the rentals we pay to live in.

We found out exactly three days before we moved out of our house that we were approved for the apartment we wanted. We also learnt we'd been accepted for five other properties, which was a major relief following weeks of searching, multiple applications and no bites.