Every single photo from Hamish and Zoe Foster Blake's 1960s-themed 10th wedding anniversary party.

This weekend, Hamish Blake and Zoe Foster Blake celebrated 10 years of marriage the best way they know how - with a party. A 1960s-themed party. With all their closest pals.
As all themed parties thrown by celebrities make us do, we eagerly watched, swiped and liked all the content shared.
Hamish and Zoe wed in December 2012, surrounded by just 22 of their loved ones in the Wolgan Valley of NSW, north of the Blue Mountains.
They welcomed their son, Sonny in May 2014, and their daughter Rudy a few years later in July 2017.