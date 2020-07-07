Chrissy Teigen just shared her $1187 skincare routine and... goodness.

Chrissy Teigen has made a name for herself for always being candid and frank with her 30 million Instagram followers.

Since COVID-19 hit, the unofficial queen of the internet has been even more open, sharing glimpses of her life behind closed doors.

Watch Chrissy Teigen give US Vogue a tour of her house. Post continues below.



Video via Vogue

She's shared her favourite recipes to cook at home, opened up about removing her decade-old breast implants, and now detailed the products that go into her skincare routine.

"I'm feeling the colourful eyeliner trend that I'm very late on," she shared in an Instagram video, with a caption breakdown exactly what skincare products she uses underneath.

"For you kind folks asking me to drop the skincare regimen, I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself," Teigen wrote.

Now, before we get into what the products are, let us preface: these are expensive products and if you'd ever want to replicate her exact routine, it would cost you a casual $1,187 AUD.