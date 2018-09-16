celebrity

Inside the confusing rumour that Justin Bieber just secretly married Hailey Baldwin.

Is anyone else feeling betrayed this morning?

We are, and it’s all at the hands of Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber.

Frankly, we are shocked and appalled by how they are torturing us right now.

If you haven’t heard the news yet: we’re pretty sure they got married in secret, but they won’t spill the matrimonial beans and we demand to know the truth.

Here’s the sitch:

A source revealed to People magazine that the pair tied the knot in front of a judge in New York City, despite TMZ previously reporting that the 24-year-old singer and the 21-year-old model were set to marry in Canada next week.

“They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” the source said.

After this revelation, TMZ released a photo of the two outside Manhattan courthouse. Pretty solid evidence, right?

THEN Bieber’s mum added fuel to the rumours, Tweeting this cryptic little gem:

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

WATCH CLUB: Stan's 'The Comey Rule' Nails Trump

The Spill

Cathy Oddie Made The Best Of Her Worst

No Filter

Hugh Jackman Is The Lucky One

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT

We were practically breaking out the champagne. UNTIL…

Baldwin tweeted a response to the rumours: “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!”

BUT THEN, in an Oscar-worthy plot twist, she deleted it.

Stop tweeting things then deleting them. Just STOP.

Well, we don't know what to bielieb now.

(I'll show myself out).

Tags:
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout