Hailey Bieber just did an hour-long interview about Justin's ex. She never once said her name.

"The timeline that is sometimes in question with us getting together and getting engaged and him having spent time with his ex before that – I understand how it looks from the outside. There's a lot of perception there," she said.

"But that was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door. They were not in a relationship at that time, but of course, there's a very long history there. It's not my relationship, it's nothing to do with me, so I respect that a lot, but I know that it closed a chapter and it was the best thing that could have happened – for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life."

4. Hailey says she would never have stayed with Justin if she had any doubt about him being over Selena.

"As a woman, I would never want to get into a relationship with someone and be engaged and get married to them and think in the back of my head, 'I wonder if that was really closed for you...'," Hailey explained.

She felt completely confident that Justin had ended that chapter with Selena and was ready for marriage. You can practically hear that confidence in her voice throughout the podcast. She's sure that she loves him, and he loves her. There's no doubt at all.

"I know for a fact that the reason we were able to get back together was because it was very much, completely closed," Hailey states, before adding: "And that was respectful to me."

5. There's a reason she doesn't say Selena's name.

Despite almost the entirety of this episode of Call Her Daddy being about Selena Gomez, her name is not mentioned once. Neither Alex nor Hailey mentioned her name, and instead just referred to Selena as 'her' or 'his ex'. It's a bit odd, but there may be some logic behind it – with Hailey hinting that she doesn't want to drum up drama or speak on anyone's behalf.