Hailey Bieber just did an hour-long interview about Justin's ex. She never once said her name.

In the era of curated Instagram feeds and heavily controlled press tours, it's rare to stumble across a frank and candid conversation with a celebrity. One that dives into the nuances of their marriage, clarifies the realities behind the rumours and even confirms their... *checks notes* favourite sex position.
But this week that conversation happened between Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper and Hailey Bieber.
Watch Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner do Carpool Karaoke. Post continues after video.
While we're sure you know exactly who Hailey Bieber is, if you need a little catch up, here's what you need to know about her.