Justin and Hailey Bieber and the toxicity of young Hollywood romances.

Earlier this week, Hailey and Justin Bieber made headlines after they appeared on the podcast, In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith.

The couple - who often share curated glimpses into their relationship on social media - candidly spoke to the podcast hosts about the not-so-glittery side of their three-year marriage.

Now, one part of their conversation is stirring some concerning commentary.

During the interview, Hailey Bieber, 24, discussed how during their first year of marriage, Justin, now 27, was working through some intense mental health struggles. And despite doing everything she could to support her new husband, she hit a point where she considered walking away.

"I remember I called [my mum] a few different times, but one particular time when we were in Brooklyn and I was calling her, I was crying, and I was like, 'I just can’t do it. There is no way that I’m going to be able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever,'" she said.

"And I just remember she was so calm on the phone, and she was like, 'It’s going to pass, and you’re going to be fine and he’s going to be healthy and we're here for you.'

"And I do feel like we had a lot of support. I feel like if I didn’t have support, it would've been 10 times harder, and it was already the hardest thing of my life at the time."

Justin and Hailey Bieber. Image: Getty.