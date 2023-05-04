A very serious analysis of why Gwyneth Paltrow rated Ben Affleck as 'technically excellent' in bed.

Gwyneth Paltrow has finally answered the question that no one has wondered about for 20 years: Out of her very famous ’90 exes Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck, who was better in bed?

It was a “really hard” question to answer, she told host Alex Cooper, host of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Difficulties aside, she didn’t hold out. She went on to tell the world: “Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life.”

Aww, isn’t that such a sweet way to describe your first love? She and Brad first got together when she was just 22, and he was 30. They broke up after three years together, only a few months after getting engaged.

And what about the Argo star, who she dated, on and off, from 1997 to 2000?

“Ben was, like, technically excellent,” Gwyneth said, then laughed, “I can't believe my daughter’s listening to this.”