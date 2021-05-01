"I just needed to apologise." After 25 years apart, my first boyfriend messaged me.

***

Martin and I broke up shortly before my school formal. Annoyed that I had already footed the bill for his tux, he told me he would still attend. My younger self and her sh*tty self-esteem thought that was a good idea. It led me back to his apartment, where naked teen shenanigans occurred.

And so, we began dating again.

He failed to tell me he had already gotten a girlfriend during that time. Martin’s world was of the druggie, underground music scene, which was in stark contrast to my clean-cut, university-bound image. The new girlfriend matched his vibe. The kind who smoked, had dozens of piercings, and wore peasant skirts.

I worked a shift at my clothing store job on my 18th birthday. The phone rang, and it was Martin. He was calling to tell me he had a positive HIV test. I always made him wear condoms. MTV generation and all; I wasn’t going to risk STDs or pregnancy, despite also being on the pill.

Just once. Just once we had sex without a condom. On the phone, I told him that I’d see him after work.

My brain turned numb as I finished my shift. I got on the bus to meet him downtown. Martin walked towards me in one direction. In the other direction walking towards me was Andrea, the unbeknownst-to-me girlfriend. The one who I was always told, "There’s nothing there. Nothing is going on."

Andrea barreled at me with her fists. Coming from a violent household, my only skilled moves were in defence. I grabbed her hair and pushed her head down while she kept swinging.

In self-defence classes at school, they always teach you how to fight a male assailant. They never tell you what to do if it’s female. And so, with my hand full of hair pushing her head down, I instinctively kicked between her legs. You know, to kick her non-existent balls.

I missed. I kicked her in the face instead.

The entire time, with her face, forced downward, she kept swinging both arms. Somewhere in the chaos, she clocked me in the eye.

Andrea kept screaming, "Let go of my hair!" and I kept yelling, "Stop punching then!"

She said, "Stop seeing my boyfriend!"

I replied, "Wait, he’s my boyfriend."

And then we stopped. And then we turned towards him. And Martin was trying to sneak away from the entire incident. Suddenly a united team, Andrea and I yelled at him to come back.