Guy Sebastian met wife Jules when he was 12. But after he won Australian Idol, they broke up.

They’re one of Australia’s favourite couples, but Guy Sebastian and Jules Sebastian haven’t always been as solid as they appear to be now.

The pair met when they were both 12 years old, singing at a wedding. They formed a special bond and eventually became teenage sweethearts.

During the early years of their relationship, Guy remembers financially struggling and needing to rely on Jules for help.

“I couldn’t afford to put petrol in my Datsun 120Y and I remember leaving it because I ran out of fuel,” Guy recalls in an interview with 60 Minutes that aired on Sunday night.

“I walked for hours to your [Jules’] house, and I was in tears this one time and I wasn’t really a big crier, because I actually had to ask Jules for five bucks or something, to lend me some money so I could put petrol in my car.”

You can watch the promo for Guy Sebastian’s 60 Minutes interview (and the part when he’s asked about Delta) below. Post continues after video.

Then when Guy, now 37, auditioned for Australian Idol, Jules went along as his support and waited in the green room as he sang for the judges.

Of course, it went superbly well for the young man, who went on to win the 2003 season against Shannon Noll.

Jules explains on 60 Minutes that when Guy went on the reality TV show, his success “felt very overnight”.

And that instant stardom evidently had an impact on their relationship, as they split right after Idol.