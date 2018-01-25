Why does depression make you tired? The important explanation for the crippling symptom.

When it comes to depression, one of the most debilitating symptoms of the disease is also one of its most misunderstood and highly stigmatised.

The mental exhaustion of getting stuck deeper and deeper into destructive thought cycles, interrupted sleep patterns and the increased emotional and physical toll of doing everyday things eats into the already depleted energy reserves of sufferers.

It’s also a double-edged sword that the medication to treat the illness can further exacerbate fatigue.

And yet sometimes, this inward struggle can outwardly be judged as laziness or ‘just being down’, a response people are perhaps too willing to accept.

However, Twitter user, artist and mental health advocate @PJ_palits offers an alternate perspective.

As a sufferer of depression, PJ said that for her “‘I’m tired’ is not a complaint… It’s merely a fact of life.”

The thread of more than 20 tweets has since gone viral and she goes on to explain her own personal battles struggling with the “invisible illness”, and why falling asleep easily just is not an option.

Some tweets have amassed more than 7000 likes each and combined they’ve been re-tweeted thousands of times.

Allow me to explain why a person who is constantly battling their own brain and societal expectations may feel so drained.

These are ppl whose brains are stuck in overdrive and have a great amount of difficulty unwinding to fall asleep at night. — ⓟⓐⓛⓘⓣⓢ™ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018

These are people whose sleep is frequently disturbed and who spend their nights tossing and turning instead of resting. Sometimes they’re awoken by noises, pain, an inability to keep body parts still, by loud noises inside of their heads, vivid dreams and many other reasons. — ⓟⓐⓛⓘⓣⓢ™ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018

PJ says extra difficulties sleeping doesn’t help either and sometimes she wakes up only feeling slightly more rested, likening it to a “battery that has been damaged that never seems to recharge properly.”

She also states that outward societal pressures and misunderstandings about the mental illness further exacerbates the issue.

These are people who are in a constant war with other people’s judgment and lack of understanding. — ⓟⓐⓛⓘⓣⓢ™ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018

These are people who spend most of every day dealing with fears that others sometimes find silly and irrational. — ⓟⓐⓛⓘⓣⓢ™ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018