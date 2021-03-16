The 2021 Grammys saw the return of IRL awards shows and for the most part, the show was a bloody treat.

It was still a COVID-safe affair, taking place outside and with a majorly stripped down show, but after a year of Zoom-based awards shows and no red carpets, it was good to see celebrities wear weird outfits and provide us with interactions to gossip about.

There are heaps of moments from the show you've probably heard all about by now: Like Beyonce and Taylor Swift smashing records, Harry Styles' feather boa and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's incredibly self-censored version of 'WAP'.

Watch: Megan Thee Stallion on how Beyonce inspired her. Post continues below video.



Video via CBS.

(Seriously, imagine how much they would have needed to rehearse to make sure they don't accidentally sing... nearly any of the words to the song.)

Read more: A censored WAP and broken records: The 12 biggest moments from the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

But there were some behind-the-scenes moments or random tidbits you may have missed, including the behind-the-scenes chat we were all hoping for and uh, Lady Gaga... sleeping:

Harry and Taylor reunited.

Everyone wanted this, and the Grammys knew that... so they uploaded a minute-long video of Harry Styles and Taylor Swift literally just... talking.