It’s that time of year again... Meet the most ridiculous items on Goop’s Christmas Gift Guide.

Nothing gets us more excited for the festive season than seeing the annual Christmas Gift Guide by Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle company Goop.

For 2021, Goop have released a number of different guides: there's the lover's gift guide, under $100, the cook's gift guide, the forward to your significant other, the kid's gift guide, one for men, another for travellers and lastly one aptly titled 'the ridiculous but awesome gift guide'. So, something for rich people of all walks of life.

Previous years' gift guides have been iconic to say the least, and 2021 has proved no different.

Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow eats Goop products with Jimmy Fallon. Post continues below.

To get into the Christmas spirit, here are 16 absolutely ridiculous gifts courtesy of Goop.

'This Smells Like My Orgasm' candle: AU$100.

Whether it’s ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ or ‘This Smells Like My Prenup’, Goop has become incredibly well known for their unique candles.

And this one is no different.

Many will be delighted to hear that Gwenyth’s orgasm, or at least Goop’s orgasm, smells like grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose.

Image: Goop.