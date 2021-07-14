For years, Jennifer Coolidge was underpaid and overlooked. Now she's finally having her moment.

For 30 years, Jennifer Coolidge has been a staple of our screens, with that nasal breathiness and that role as a busty blonde who is a little, er, slow, nailed down to a fine art.

The archetype of Coolidge's characters is personified in some of her best known roles, as "Stifler's mom" or Paulette from Legally Blonde. She's made a name for herself playing similar - often sexualised but hilarious - characters. And why wouldn't she? She plays it perfectly. So well, Coolidge, her nasally laugh, and the bend-and-snap have cemented themselves as part of pop culture's history.

Coolidge's career began in the 90s with a series of comedic guest roles on television and in movies. She played Jerry's girlfriend in an episode of Seinfeld and voiced Miss Kremzer in King of the Hill.

In 1999, she got her big break as Jeanine Stifler in American Pie. It started a number of years where Coolidge was everywhere, playing Jeanine throughout the American Pie film series as well as Paulette Bonafonté Parcelle in Legally Blonde and its sequel.

Throughout the 2000s, she held a number of guest roles. She was Hilary Duff's self-absorbed stepmother in 2004's A Cinderella Story, she appeared in the final season of Friends and later played Joey Tribbiani's agent in the short-lived spin-off, Joey.

Each time she played a supporting character, and each time they were similar in tone.

Image: Getty.