Gogglebox's Matty and Sarah Marie have announced they're expecting their first child.

Gogglebox Australia stars Matty and Sarah Marie Fahd have announced that they’re expecting their first child together.

The couple, who appear on the reality show alongside their close friend Jad, shared on Instagram that they are expecting a baby boy in November.

“After three months of morning sickness (which I didn’t realise actually lasts 24/7, not just in the morning), feeling sleepy all day and hormonal mood swings, I’m finally starting to feel more like myself,” make up artist Sarah Marie wrote on Instagram.

“I know we are blessed to be pregnant and I pray for all of those out there that are trying to start a family. We can’t wait to meet our baby boy.”



Sarah Marie’s husband Matty also shared the news on his Instagram page, sharing a photo of the couple’s bulldog Bane.

“Sarah is enjoying a far less sickly second trimester and Bane has already started acting like a protective big brother,” he captioned the post.

“We feel so blessed to be bringing this lil’ guy into the world, he already has our hearts forever and we can’t wait to meet him,” the marketing communications director added.

“We know how lucky we are to have this opportunity and we want to take this moment to send our love and every ounce of positive energy to all those out there trying.