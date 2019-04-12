The 9 best Gogglebox reactions to the Married at First Sight finale.

Gogglebox is one of the funniest shows on Australian television and that is a fact.

It is a concept that sounds terrible. But on Thursday night, we watched Gogglebox at its best.

Because if there’s one thing better than the Married at First Sight finale, it’s watching people watch the Married at First Sight finale and, yes, there was a dog who could not stop furiously humping his owner whenever things got… exciting.

Here were our nine favourite moments.

“The worst piece of absolute unadulterated psychological shit.”

Well.

The Silbery family is a household divided.

Grandmother Emmie has precisely no idea what a ‘Cyrell’ is. Mum Kerry is appalled. Daughter Isabelle announces, “I’ve thought about it pretty much every morning,” and is salivating over the final dinner party.

“You need to get a job,” her mum says and… valid.

“You’re from the OLD cheating story line.”

When Elizabeth arrives on screen telling us all, “I’m baaack,” Adam, an unlikely but very loyal Married at First Sight viewer doesn’t have time for it.