A horror film and a tragic loss: Where the original cast of Gogglebox are now, 6 years on.

Back in 2015, a very different kind of reality show hit our screens.

One which had us gathering around our TVs to watch other Aussies watching TV. So simple, yet so genius.

Now a new season of Gogglebox is returning to our screens this week and we are very excited to see our old favourites back on the couch.

Ahead of the show's 13th season, we decided to take a look back at what the original cast of Gogglebox are doing now (besides the ones who are still on the show, of course).

From Tom and Wayne to the much loved Jackson family here's where the original Goggleboxers are now.

Gogglebox's Angie Kent and Yvie Jones

Image: Foxtel/Channel 10.