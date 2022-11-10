"And then two days later, he died." Everything we learned from Ryan Murphy's tell-all Glee interview.

“That was also a period of time where the ideal look was people who were on The CW shows, and I remember Lea saying like ‘I can’t even get an audition on a goddamn CW show. Like it’s really going to be hard for me’,” Murphy recalled.

“I remember thinking, ‘Oh, she would be a really good Rachel’.”

He then went on to directly help her with the audition process, directly influencing the casting decision. While this is a bit of a surprise, we’re certain not a single soul could have played the role of Rachel... on set bullying claims aside.

Cory Monteith's death rocked the cast and crew.

Murphy also spoke at length about his friendship with Cory Monteith, who played Finn, Glee’s teenage male lead. Monteith died of a drug overdose in 2013, but prior to this, Murphy and other cast members had staged an intervention for the actor.

“I helped him in his intervention,” Murphy shared.

“He seemed to have gotten through it in a good way. Then I went off to make The Normal Heart, and I was always talking to him every day. And he came to the set of The Normal Heart to be with me, and he was like my child,” he continued.

“I remember thinking… ‘thank God he made it. Thank God, he’s going to be okay’. He came to Fire Island, and he spent time with me, and I remember thinking, like, against all odds, he’s going to be okay.

“And then two days later, three days later, he died,” Murphy said. “It happened so quickly with no warning.”

Ryan Murphy wishes the show had ended with Monteith's death.

Murphy also admitted that he regrets continuing the show after Monteith died. Although his decision to continue culminated in a stunning tribute to Monteith, he shared that if the same thing were to happen today, he would have ended the show instead.