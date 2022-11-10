"And then two days later, he died." Everything we learned from Ryan Murphy's tell-all Glee interview.

Glee, the popular musical-singing-teenage-romance-comedy show of the mid-2010s, had an absolute grip on the world for the years it aired.
However, with a few years' distance and some telling investigative TikToks, we've come to realise the show was odd at best, and at worst, kind of problematic.
Two of the show's stars, Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale, who starred on the show respectively as Tina Cohen-Chang and Artie Abrams, have since started a podcast called And That's What You REALLY Missed, where they've been exploring the show from a distanced lens.
They recently interviewed the show's creator, Ryan Murphy, on a two-part episode. Here's everything we learned about Glee from the creator himself.