"He saw her disappear." Everything we know about the death of Glee star Naya Rivera.

Naya Rivera's dead body has been found in the Southern California lake where the 33-year-old went missing last Wednesday, July 8.

"Based on the location where the body was found, physical characteristics of the body, the clothing found on the body and the physical condition of the body... we are confident the body we found was that of Naya Rivera," Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub told media on Monday, local time.

Ayub said there was no indication of foul play or suicide, and this was just a tragic accidental drowning.

Happening now: A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. A news conference will take place at 2 pm at the lake. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020

Here's everything we know about the death of Glee star Naya Rivera.

'She saved her son.'

Rivera was discovered missing after her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, was found asleep and adrift on a boat in Lake Piru on Wednesday afternoon, local time.

The mother-son duo had rented a pontoon boat at about 1pm. Josey was found three hours later alone, after another boater raised the alarm.

Her car was found in a carpark nearby with her handbag inside.

Ventura County Deputy Sheriff Chris Dyer said last week the lake, about an hour north west of Los Angeles, was a "sanctuary" for Rivera, adding she had been going there for years.

The son later told authorities what he remembered happening.

"He and Naya swam in the lake together," Ayub said at the media conference. "It was during that time that her son described being helped onto the boat by Naya... He told investigators he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water."

Authorities believed "she mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat, but not enough to save herself".

Naya Rivera played cheerleader Santana Lopez on Glee. Image: Netflix.