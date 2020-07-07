From Donald Trump to Paris Hilton: A running list of Ghislane Maxwell's famous connections.

This post deals with sexual abuse and might be triggering for some readers.

On Friday, ﻿Ghislaine Maxwell﻿, the former girlfriend and long-time associate of the late accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested by the FBI.

The 58-year-old, who had been in hiding for several months, was arrested on charges she helped procure underage sex partners for the billionaire.

Since Epstein died in August 2019 in a New York City federal prison while awaiting trial, Maxwell's whereabouts had been unknown.﻿

Watch the trailer for Netflix documentary Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich below. Post contiinues after video.



Video via Netflix.

However, last week, she was arrested in New Hampshire, where the FBI had been keeping tabs on her.

"More recently we learned she had slithered away to a gorgeous property in New Hampshire, continuing to live a life of privilege while her victims live with the trauma inflicted upon them years ago," William Sweeney, assistant director in charge of the FBI's New York office, said at a news conference.

In an indictment made public last week, it was reported that Maxwell facilitated Epstein's crimes by "helping Epstein to recruit, groom and ultimately abuse" girls as young as 14.

Maxwell has also been accused of participating in the sexual abuse.

Now, Maxwell, who has previously denied any wrongdoing, faces six charges:

conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts

enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts

conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity,

transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity,

two of perjury - the crime of intentionally lying in a court of law.

As Maxwell awaits her upcoming trial in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, attention has moved towards the 58-year-old's extensive list of high-profile relationships.

Here are just some of the famous faces Ghislaine Maxwell has been seen with:

Prince Andrew

Virginia Roberts Giuffre alleged in court documents that it was Maxwell, acting as a "madam" for Epstein, who allegedly forced her to have "sexual relations" with their friend Prince Andrew on three occasions.