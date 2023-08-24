Geri Halliwell Horner was one of the most mistreated celebs of the '90s. She isn't mad about it.

If you grew up in the '90s, chances are you were swept up by Spice-mania.

It was a glorious time to be figuring out who your heroes were, and for many young girls and boys, those heroes materialised in the form of five women resplendent in PVC skirts, space buns and sky-high platform shoes.

The Spice Girls had a chokehold on millennials and it swept the world.

Now, some three decades later Sporty, Baby, Scary, Posh and Ginger Spice have grown up and long since hung up their boots. Each of the women who played such a pivotal role in the history of music have gone on to follow different career paths.

Melanie Chisolm (Sporty Spice) has continued to follow her passion for singing releasing solo albums and most recently featured in a single called 'Call Me A Lioness' in celebration of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

In 2007, Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) became a mother for the first time and then gave birth to a second son in 2011 before marrying her longtime partner, Jade Jones.

Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) followed her fashion prowess and has become a successful designer with her eponymous label.

Melanie Brown has carved out a space in the reality TV world having been a judge on talent shows like America's Got Talent, Australia's Got Talent, The X Factor UK and The Masked Singer.

But it's the life of Geri Halliwell that has always garnered much interest from the public.

Perhaps it's because she was the catalyst that sparked the beginning of the end for the Spice Girls when she famously quit the band in 1998 at the height of their fame.