In a few short years, Dolly Alderton made herself a brand. This is how she did it.

Almost every millennial woman knows the name Dolly Alderton.

Whether that's from listening to her podcast The High Low, reading her best-selling memoir Everything I Know About Love or her debut novel Ghosts, Alderton's experiences with dating, love and female friendships struck a chord with a generation of women.

Watch: Meet MPlus. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Dolly Alderton was born in London as Hannah Alderton. She changed her name to Dolly in her teens and grew up in Stanmore.

After completing her undergraduate degree in English at Exeter University and her Masters in Journalism at City University, Alderton moved to London to break into the world of media.

She started her career as a columnist at askmen.com, where her reviews of the popular UK reality show Made in Chelsea landed her a job as a story producer for the show.

After producing storylines for four years, Alderton switched her focus to journalism and became the dating columnist for The Sunday Times Style pages.

Within minutes of reading anything written by Alderton, you'll know that she's unapologetically herself. Her words are frank and honest; a trait which she believes led to her success today.