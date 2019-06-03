Three women with low dietary iron intake share their advice for handling it.

If you’re a woman dealing with low iron, the inability to ‘just get on with it’ and find the energy to manage the day to day can be difficult.

Low dietary iron intake can lead to symptoms of poor physical and mental performance, fatigue or light headiness and stop you from doing what you want to do.

When you lead a busy lifestyle, low dietary iron intake can often also be difficult to identify as the root of the problem because feeling tired all of the time can easily be assumed as just part and parcel with a busy schedule.

But by talking to your doctor and finding a suitable iron supplement, such as Floradix, it doesn’t have to be that way.

Three Mamamia team members, Sara, Valentina and Alice have all had to deal with low iron at different points in their lives and for various reasons.

The good news is, each of them have been able to manage this in order to get the most out of their day without feeling low in energy. Here is how they’ve managed it:

Sara Thomas – Campaign Implementation Executive

"Growing up, I was never allowed to become vegetarian. I believe the reasons were an equal balance between growing up on a farm and the fact my mum had struggled with low iron her whole life. So when I was old enough to become a vegetarian, I knew I would have to be smart about it.

"I gave up meat over a year ago and it kicked me straight into research mode. Determined not to let myself have more serious problems (like my dearest mother), I spent hours reading up on which foods were rich in iron and the most efficient ways to consume them.