On Tuesday, in a courtroom in Minneapolis, a long-anticipated verdict was finally reached.

After deliberating for 10 hours, a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of the murder of George Floyd.

Chauvin, who pleaded not guilty in the trial, was found guilty of all three charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

After the verdict was reached, Chauvin was taken away from the courtroom in handcuffs. His bail was also revoked, meaning he will await sentencing in custody.

It was a trail that marked a "turning point" for America, Attorney Ben Crump and George Floyd's family said in a statement, following the verdict.

"Today’s verdict goes far beyond this city and has significant implications for the country and even the world," the statement read.

"Painfully earned justice has arrived for George Floyd's family and the community here in Minneapolis, but today's verdict goes far beyond this city and has significant implications for the country and even the world.

"This case is a turning point in American history for accountability of law enforcement and sends a clear message we hope is heard clearly in every city and every state."

Nearly a year on, George Floyd's death will be remembered for the protests it ignited and the impact it had on the Black Lives Matter movement in America and around the world.

But it was a death we wouldn't have known the full story of, if we were just going off the initial police report.

The report, which was released in May last year, has now gone viral for the details it left out. Details which were later brought to light in the trial.

What the George Floyd police report left out.

In a statement released on May 26, 2020, Minneapolis police reported that Floyd's death was as the result of a

"medical incident during police interaction".

"Two officers arrived and located the suspect, a male believed to be in his 40s, in his car. He was ordered to step from his car. After he got out, he physically resisted officers. Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress," the report said.