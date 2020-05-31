Search
The 19 most powerful photos from the US protests over the death of George Floyd.

On Monday, May 25, George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, spent his last moments face down in a Minneapolis street, with the knee of a white policeman pressing firmly down on his neck.

The incident, which was live-streamed on Facebook by a bystander, saw Floyd protesting that he could not breathe, before he fell unconscious.

A short time later, he was pronounced dead in hospital.

Floyd was arrested as he matched the description of a suspect who was accused of trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a grocery store.

george floyd
George Floyd. Image: Twitter.

When police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck, he was unarmed and according to video evidence, he did not resist arrest.

As the video began to circulate online following Floyd's death, protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis with chants of "I can't breathe" – echoing some of the 46-year-old's last words.

Since then, protests across the city of Minneapolis have escalated into complete chaos, with protests also emerging in New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Washington DC.

While some protests have remained peaceful, others have escalated, leading to arson and looting. As protests have become more chaotic, police have responded with tear gas, stun guns, and rubber bullets.

Since the protests began, Chauvin, the policeman involved, has been arrested and charged with third degree murder and manslaughter. At the time of reporting, the three other police officers involved in the arrest of Floyd have not yet been charged.

Across the United States, protesters are now calling for justice and an end to police brutality.

Here are 19 of the most powerful photos that have emerged from the protests across the United States.

US protests
A person wears a mask that reads "I CAN'T BREATHE" in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Image: Getty.
US protests
A man holds up a sign near a burning building during protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Image: Getty.
US protests
An LAPD vehicle burns after being set alight by protestors during demonstrations in Los Angeles, California. Image: Getty.
US protests
Protesters clash with police during a rally in Union Square in New York City. Image: Getty.
US protests
A man waves a Black Lives Matter flag atop the CNN logo during a protest outside the CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Image: Getty.
US protests
A man tosses back a tear gas canister during a protest on May 29, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. Image: Getty.
US protests
A man raises his fist in front of a burning building during protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Image: Getty.
US protests
Firefighters watch as flames devour a building in Minneapolis. Image: Getty.
US protests
Demonstrators hold a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Lafayette Square Park near the White House in Washington, DC. Image: Getty.
US protests
A burning police car is seen during a protest in Atlanta, Georgia. Image: Getty.
US protests
A demonstrator confronts police near the White House. Image: Getty.
US protests
A man has his face washed after being hit with tear gas while protesting in Columbus, Ohio. Image: Getty.
US protests
People work to clean up outside a burned building on May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Image: Getty.
US protests
Protesters cheer as the Third Police Precinct burns behind them in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Image: Getty.
US protests
A protester holds a sign while demonstrating against the death of George Floyd outside the 3rd Precinct Police Precinct in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Image: Getty.
US protests
A group of protesters rallies around the Fifth Police Precinct in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Image: Getty.
US protests
A construction site burns in a large fire near the Third Police Precinct on May 27, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Image: Getty.
US protests
Protesters rally outside the Fifth Police Precinct in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Image: Getty.
US protests
A protester carries the U.S. flag upside down in Minneapolis. Image: AAP.

Feature Image: AAP.

