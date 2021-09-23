"I felt robbed of hearing her first cries." Hayley gave birth under general anaesthetic.

Birth: there's nothing quite like it, and it's clear no two birth stories are the same. Which is why we're asking everyday women and some of our favourite celebrity mums to share theirs, in Mamamia's My Birth Story series.

This week we profile Hayley from Canberra, who is mum to nine-week-old Annabel or 'Bel'.

Former work mates and then room mates Hayley and Ed fell in love in 2018 and had a mid-pandemic wedding in May 2020.

Before she met the love of her life, Hayley wasn’t sure about starting a family.

"I never wanted kids until I realised Ed was the one," Hayley says.

Watch: The most iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

"However, in 2019, I was advised I could never biologically have children because of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis.

"I quickly got in contact with an obstetrician and gynaecologist who swiftly started working to see if something could be done."

After 12 months of medication and monitoring, the couple were overjoyed to discover that Hayley was pregnant.

"We got our first positive test on November 22, 2020 - my sister’s birthday - which was the day before we were due to move interstate."

Hayley’s pregnancy was incredibly tough, and it started with bleeding at just seven weeks.

"My GP discovered a haematoma that grew to three times the size of our baby and I continued to bleed until 20 weeks. I was on bed rest until I reached 16 weeks and during this time I developed severe SPD (pelvic girdle pain) so I could barely walk or even stand up straight. My belly was also absolutely massive."