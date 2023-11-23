Can Gen Z stop naming basic human things?

It's coming up to the end of 2023 – aka the year of Gen Z making up cool new terms for everyday words to make the rest of us feel old.

If you're terminally online, or have an Instagram or TikTok account, this year it's been impossible to escape some of the year's buzziest terms.

Whether it's girl math or silent walking, if there's something Gen Z women on TikTok like to do, it's rebrand regular, mundane activities.

Here are just a few inescapable examples of Gen Z slang that have dominated 2023 and left us slightly confused.

Silent walking.

This is simply walking without listening to anything. The trend was promoted as a method to quiet and cleanse your mind.

This transformative experience can also be achieved when your AirPods go flat.

Hot girl walk.

This walk is supposedly dedicated to a hot girl walking as she thinks about three things: What you're grateful for, your goals, and how you're going to achieve them.

This is really just... walking and thinking... while being hot.

Girl dinner.

The odd, often random and chaotic dinner plates that girls assemble when they're alone and away from prying judgmental eyes.

In other words, dinner made up of a bunch of snacks. One could say the girl is simply snacking. At dinnertime.

Either way, it's fun.